Unicorn Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Unicorn Cookies.
Unicorn Cookies reviews
j........9
October 6, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Ok so I am guessing from the flavor this strain combines GSC and maybe Unicorn Horn. I smoke medically for pain so I notice after one good pull from bong there is a relaxing easing of body pain despite being a tiny but harsh on the draw but that could mean it just needs a Boveda pack dropped in for 12-18 hours to get the terpenes back to proper humidity level.
D........E
September 14, 2021
Very fruity great taste. There was something magical about the name that drew me to it. This bud be magical 😂😂