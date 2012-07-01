Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Waldo.
Reviews
5
RipplingMeadow
Member since 2017
This strain hits me right in the head. It rocks your world and really gets you in your own mind. Not good if you actually want things done but great if you want to have fun and giggle like crazy. Only negatives are dizziness and a crazy head ache upon smoking more than 2 bowls.