ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Waldo
  4. Reviews

Waldo reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Waldo.

Reviews

5

Avatar for RipplingMeadow
Member since 2017
This strain hits me right in the head. It rocks your world and really gets you in your own mind. Not good if you actually want things done but great if you want to have fun and giggle like crazy. Only negatives are dizziness and a crazy head ache upon smoking more than 2 bowls.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for cannabisnationseaside
Member since 2015
I can never find Waldo.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
you will just be like..."where the fuck am I?"
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of WaldoUser uploaded image of Waldo
Avatar for parismichael
Member since 2010
Fun strain to smoke. Makes thing interestingly funny...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricTingly