Watermelon Puffy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Watermelon Puffy is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Cocomero Gelatti. We are still learning about Watermelon Puffy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Watermelon Puffy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.