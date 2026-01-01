White Death
White Death
WhD
Hybrid
Happy
Focused
Relaxed
Cheese
Butter
White Death effects are mostly calming.
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White Death strain effects
Reported by 2 real people like you
White Death strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
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