White Mints is a good functional/day strain. Not too heavy on the body feed, but provides a relaxed, but focused way to saunter through your day. I didn't get the mint part until I got my herb vaporizer..it's uncanny! I got 3/4 oz from Good Time Farms outside St.Louis and it's been very solid. While not a go-to, it holds a solid place in my rotation. Overall rating - 4.2 / 5 (would buy again)

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