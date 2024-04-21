White Mints reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Mints.
White Mints strain effects
White Mints strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
White Mints reviews
i........0
April 21, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
White Mints is a good functional/day strain. Not too heavy on the body feed, but provides a relaxed, but focused way to saunter through your day. I didn't get the mint part until I got my herb vaporizer..it's uncanny! I got 3/4 oz from Good Time Farms outside St.Louis and it's been very solid. While not a go-to, it holds a solid place in my rotation. Overall rating - 4.2 / 5 (would buy again)
r........7
January 23, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This Earthly strain helped in terms of being fully focused on a masters degree presentation for my degree in Science and Mathematics. Very relaxing and didn't make me cough either.