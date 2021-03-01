Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Willy's Wonders
  4. Willy's Wonders Reviews

Willy's Wonders reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Willy's Wonders.

Willy's Wonders effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
100% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Willy's Wonders reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Earthy
100% of people taste the flavor earthy
Flowery
100% of people taste the flavor flowery
Woody
100% of people taste the flavor woody

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Willy's Wonders near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...