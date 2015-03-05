Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wonder Haze.
Reviews
16
MasterYodaofBachata
Member since 2017
Amazing strain. I smoked this back in July and it was my first strain ever purchased. I smoked it for about a month since i was new to smoking but amazing. I have smoked many different stuff since then but this one is special for me. I am Hybrid love and this gives you the perfect balance of a Sativ...
Really great stuff. It starts with a massaging body high, combines with a powerful head high, and ends with a tired haze. It's very effective for stress, pain, insomnia, and for my seizures. I came in touch with the nature of all things in a completely new level once I was medicated enough. It makes...