Avatar for ImJustTokedOhio
Member since 2018
I rate "Wreckage" a two thumbs up, Very good tase with a nice clear headed high, Does what its strain is designed for, helps relieve stress and helped me focus on the jobs at hand for the day! Now if Leafly would update their maps, as Leafly is saying its not available within a 100miles of me, and ...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Absolem1865
Member since 2019
This is the Ohio version of the strain cultivated by Ohio Clean Life. It is my new "go-to" strain for camping and fishing, which at my age is more about relaxing than sport. If you normally hate to fish, you will become an avid angler if you stock your tackle box with Wreckage first. It tastes ju...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for Vapescape
Member since 2018
Creates a wonderful creative thinking type of mindset. I love this after a long day of work when I am exhausted but still have tasks to accomplish around the house. It is also great for accommodating your body for when you would like to go to sleep. I often find myself consciously thinking about how...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for mwilson3333
Member since 2016
Great strain, reliably relaxing, takes off the edge, little couch paralysis... a 75/25 sativa dom hybrid by lineage, it plays true. Great late afternoon or post dinner draw. Just right, right time.
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for christian3cmb
Member since 2015
this is a great strain, the high was phenomenally great head high and a body high that fells like there are tickling fingers all over your shoulders neck and head. The was not a debilitating I was able to rig up my daughter's fishing poles and didnt have to stop to whine about my pain. Which is Hug...
Avatar for ghosting
Member since 2016
Well, I have to say I don't think it smells like fresh menthol. Sandalwood, yes, maybe... It definitely tastes like lemon and sage. Smoked out of a bong. On the second bowl... and I'm kinda stoned. I think this strain would be great for those who need uplifted and a boost of energy, or for those who...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative