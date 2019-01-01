ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

A CBD cultivar by Seattle Chronic Seeds, Wyld Stallion is a cross of R4 and Wildhorse that produces a flower with little-to-no THC. This strain puts out blueberry cream, lemongrass, and OG terps which are welcomed in CBD-dominant strains. 

