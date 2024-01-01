stock photo similar to Yappin Yheekz
Hybrid

Yappin Yheekz

Yappin Yheekz is a cannabis strain from seed brand Early Dew. Yappin Yheekz is a cross of Doggystyle x Lemon Cherry Gelato. We’re still learning about this strain so leave a review.

