Yoga Pants is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Odder Popz and an unknown strain. Yoga Pants is known for its balanced effects and delightful flavor profile. It features the terpene myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Yoga Pants typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Yoga Pants is moderately potent, with a THC content that usually falls around 18-22%, making this strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Yoga Pants offers a well-rounded experience, blending the uplifting qualities of sativa with the relaxing attributes of indica. We are still learning about Yoga Pants's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Yoga Pants, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.