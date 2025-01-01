stock photo similar to Zagyu
Zagyu
Zagyu is a cannabis strain bred by Clout King. Zagyu is a cross of Wagyu and Z.
Zagyu's sweet notes of Z paired with the gas and funk of the Wagyu create a unique aroma of a gassy savory dessert. Zagyu’s dominant terpenes are Limonene, B-Myrcene, and Linalool.
