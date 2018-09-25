ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 530 reviews

Zkittlez

aka Skittles, Skittlz

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Hoppy
Floral

CalmingEnergizing

Zkittlez
  • Peppery
  • Hoppy
  • Floral

Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored strain bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

Effects

374 people reported 1829 effects
Relaxed 49%
Happy 31%
Euphoric 28%
Uplifted 23%
Sleepy 20%
Stress 20%
Depression 17%
Anxiety 16%
Pain 15%
Insomnia 11%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 9%
Headache 3%
Dizzy 3%
Anxious 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

530

Member since 2015
I just picked up about 7 grams of this ridiculously chronic strain for 45$ today from my home and I must say it's definitely one of my favorites right off the bat. These nugs are fuckin' COATED in trichomes. Lovely relaxing but focused high. Great for my anxiety and paranoia.
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Member since 2014
I have the hardest time getting hungry. It usually takes combinations of strains to get me to choke down a few mouthfuls of food. This strain caught me completely by surprise; Ten hits in and I devoured an entire pizza by myself. It was amazing, my wife cried.
Hungry
Member since 2016
Lifted to the Gods ! Never pass up on this strain ! Physical well being , Mental Clarity , Spiritual Purity After some time passed, my hands started shaking and my heart rate rate increased. Surprisingly, I did not get paranoid or anxious. I was very calm. I grabbed a bottle of alkaline water and ...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Member since 2017
The flavor is amazing... It tastes like candy. And the high is super mellow. It made for a very relaxing night. I loved it .
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Member since 2016
Wow , just wow. Body is so relaxed I am slumped in a chair. Definitely not your " productive " strains. However that not important, what's important is that I can sleep so well after smoking some zskittleS from 3rd family genetics . It's the perfect taste of fruity pebbles and it gets you so calm a...
RelaxedSleepy
Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Grapefruit
parent
Second strain parent
Grape Ape
parent
Strain
Zkittlez
First strain child
Huckleberries
child
Second strain child
Zerculese
child

