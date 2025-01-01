stock photo similar to Zantasia
Zantasia is a cannabis strain, bred by Umami Seed Co. Umami Seed Co genetics has won over 30 awards around the globe. Their strains include unparalleled flavor profiles, and high-performance varieties that enable cultivators to set themselves apart. Zantasia is a cross of Hollywood Pure Kush x Zuchi. The full lineage is Hindu Kush (probably) x (Zkittlez x (Biscotti x Froyo)). Zantasia smells like a cologne of OG kush and mixed in a bunch of zkittlez funk. Leave one of the first reviews on Leafly.
