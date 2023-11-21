Zeluga
Zeluga is a weed strain released by Oni Seed Co. in 2023. Zeluga is a cross of Kush Mintz x (Zkittlez x Zahiti Lime). This hybrid party and chill strain offers sugary, minty, floral soapy smell. Notes of lime, pine, grape Smarties powder, and raspberry might pop out. Zeluga's dominant terpenes are myrcene, caryophyllene, and humulene.
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Zeluga strain reviews(1)
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b........t
November 21, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
It's a great strain and strong. We giggled and laughed and raided the freezer for ice cream. Good time was had by all