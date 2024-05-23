Zen Wen reviews
Zen Wen reviews
b........8
May 23, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This strain makes me feel so good! I smoke it for my depression and also as something to relax. It has the tendency to give a euphoric high with also a very nice body high.
t........h
June 21, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Let’s see… Great head high feel it on 1st puff I had the flower and it was pretty amazing. Tastes great citrus and gassy at the same time!
K........8
September 6, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Very, very nice buzz going on...overall body high; definitely will purchase again!