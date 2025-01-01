stock photo similar to Zundaya
Zundaya
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
Zundaya is a cannabis strain. Zundaya comes from the top Colorado breeder, Cannarado and is a cross of (Sundae Driverx Papaya) x Zawtz bx1. Zundaya has some extreme tropical types as well some that cross over to the candy, chem, fuel realm. Leave one of the first reviews of Zundaya.
