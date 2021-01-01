About this product

The Gibson Dry Herb Vaporizer Kit is the perfect kit that features the essentials you need to begin your vaporizing experience plus full control of vapor production as well as odor protection and a lock for added discretion.



The Boundless CFC 2.0 vaporizer has the ability to customize your medicine delivery with single-digit precision temperature controls. The vaporizer itself is simple to use and to keep clean.



The Ryot PackRatz Smell Safe Case safeguards your kit with padding and a combination lock. Featuring unparalleled odor protection and durability, this pillow-soft case with lockable zipper keeps your kit safe and virtually undetectable wherever you go.



The SharpStone 2-Piece Grinder will let you grind your weed to perfection. Its razor-sharp cutting blades will reduce your cannabis down to the perfect size and consistency for efficient vaporizing.



With our Airtight Storage Tube, your cannabis is always fresh and easy to dispense. Keeping your weed fresh means that you will get the highest level of potency from your cannabis.



Keep your cannabis and accessories secure with the included customizable Ryot combination lock. Set your 3-digit combination to keep it out of the reach of children and pets.



As keeping your vaporizer clean is important for consistent vapor delivery, your kit includes cleaning solution, cotton swabs, and a convenient brush.



Buy your Gibson Dry Herb Vaporizer kit today for a quality introduction to the world of vaping with the Boundless CFC 2.0. If you need any help, you have full access to our support site for instructions, FAQs, one-on-one help desk and a 3-year warranty.



The Boundless CFC 2.0 comes with a manufacturer’s Warranty: 3-Year Limited Warranty - The warranty covers any defects in materials and workmanship under normal use and covers electronics, ceramic heating chamber, structural integrity, and attachments. This limited Manufacturer warranty expires after a set period from the original date of purchase.



Need help with your kit? Our support portal is available especially for you after you have purchased your kit. It includes video guides, FAQs and one-on-one support just for your needs. Never worry, we always have your back when you buy from us.



The Gibson Vaporizer kit is 7 x 5.5 x 3" and weighs a little less than 1 pound.



What’s included:



Boundless CFC 2.0 Vaporizer

Ryot PackRatz Smell Safe Case

Water Pipe Adapter

Cleaning Brush

Stir Tool

USB Charging Cable

2 Extra Mouthpiece Screens

3 Chamber Screens

Instruction Manual

SharpStone 2-Piece Grinder

420Way.ca Airtight Storage Container

420Way.ca Cotton Swabs

420Way.ca Cleaning Spray

Ryot Combination Lock