Papaya
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
19-25% THC
0-1% CBD
Papaya is an indica dominant hybrid known for its highly pungent sweet and fruity aromatic notes. A cross of Citral #3 and Ice #2, Papaya produces beautiful light green buds densely coated with milky white trichomes. Originally bred by Nirvana Seeds as their take on Mango, you can expect a complex aromatic profile of fresh papaya, mango, guava and citrus combined with hints of earthy spice.
Papaya effects
199 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
31% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
19% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
