  • Leafly flower of Ice

Hybrid

Ice

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 15 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 230 reviews

Ice

Nirvana Seeds really took their time with this indica/sativa hybrid, carefully selecting from thousands of plants before combining choice Skunk #1, Afghani, Northern Lights, and Shiva genetics into one potent seed line. Ice features copious yields of high density flowers with incredible trichome production. Some phenotypes will grow quite large, so growing indoors can be challenging. Most users report Ice as having a petrol aroma and a very sedative buzz, while some variations can present a more uplifting effect.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1459 reported effects from 174 people
Relaxed 54%
Euphoric 54%
Happy 53%
Uplifted 41%
Focused 33%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 8%
Headache 7%

Reviews

230

Avatar for Riotess18
Member since 2012
I tried Ice once before when I was trying a ton of strains at once, and it did stand out to me. I have been searching for a good daytime flower that is not more than 50% sativa and that works well for my issues and I have found it! I wish I had donated for more of it and will be getting Ice next tim...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for GrayAmc
Member since 2015
My husband was just walkIng around the house saying "Beenie Weenies" and giggling like a school girl.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for crismiss76
Member since 2013
I first discovered Ice here on leafly. I was looking for something to relieve my fibromyalgia pain, insomnia, and anxiety. The reviews on the site were great for Ice, so we ordered some seeds and my husband grew it outdoor for me ( nowhere for indoor) and it fit the bill exactly! While it does relie...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepyUplifted
Avatar for 73ountyGardens
Member since 2014
Very gradual medicinal onset. Good for achy muscles-arthritis-headaches-anxiety-pdst-adhd Would highly recommend for average aches and pains headaches and depression. Still has sedative properties but more less of the sleepy feeling. First taste was a flowery earth toned citrus that blended wel...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for GanjaGoddess410
Member since 2012
This is now one of my all time favorite strains. I remember it helping physically as much as indica strains, but still giving me that uplifted silly feeling you get from sativa strains. Less couch-lock than a strain that is 60% Indica 40% Sativa, rather than 50/50. I think the fact that it's a 50/50...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Shiva Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Ice
First strain child
Iced Widow
child
Second strain child
ICED Grapefruit
child

Photos

User uploaded image of IceUser uploaded image of IceUser uploaded image of IceUser uploaded image of IceUser uploaded image of IceUser uploaded image of IceUser uploaded image of Ice
