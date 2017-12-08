Huny Bucket for concentrates
About this product
About this strain
Bubba Fresh by NorStar Genetics is a new take on Pre-98 Bubba Kush. This delicious cut combines the earthy, chocolate coffee aroma of Pre-98 Bubba Kush with the fruity sweetness of Banana OG. Its dreamy buzz and carefree effects help abate depression while enhancing mood. Enjoy Bubba Fresh’s sweet flavors and relaxing attributes later in the day to maximize effects.
Bubba Fresh effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects