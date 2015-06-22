ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Banana OG
  • Leafly flower of Banana OG

Hybrid

Banana OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 29 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 452 reviews

Banana OG
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness sets in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2228 reported effects from 328 people
Relaxed 57%
Euphoric 45%
Happy 43%
Sleepy 28%
Uplifted 28%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

452

Show all

Avatar for sud0
Member since 2015
Banana OG. Where do I start? Potency is sky high. Not a strain you want to smoke when you have stuff to do. Doesn't put you to sleep as much as it just makes you feel comatose. Lets you live in your own head for a bit, very introspective yet no anxiety! This is a strain you smoke and then tell...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Beatnik110
Member since 2016
This is a wonderful strain. Tastes great from a desktop vaporizer. Very slight hint of banana. Produces a thick vapor. The best thing about this strain is that it's very relaxing without any sedative effects! I feel present, aware, and relaxed yet very alert. In fact, I've been doing some work at ho...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for LisalaLoca
Member since 2016
As far as taste and smell, it's not my favorite. But it does smell like a banana—so it does its name justice. This strain is definitely a creeper so let it sink in before you get ahead of yourself. The high is mostly a nice spacey head high.Very relaxing, I feel like butter melting on top of a stack...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for doobwalker
Member since 2015
Look past the taste, because this is one potent painkiller strain. Excellent head buzz with the sativa effects- focused enough to concentrate (in fact can *really* 'zero in' with this strain) but has an excellent 'spaced' quality that allows for seriously enhanced audio/visual entertainment. De...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Midnyte003
Member since 2015
Quickly becoming my second favorite strain for nerve pain & muscle pain. Smells sweet & musky, tastes like sweet banana leaves. You can tell you're smoking a plant, but it's so tropical & fruity. I used a banana Juicy Jay paper, brought out more sweetness. I did cough with this, but it's such a ligh...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Tahoe OG Kush
Tahoe OG Kush
More humuleneLeafly flower for Hindu Kush
Hindu Kush
More limoneneLeafly flower for Master Kush
Master Kush
More popularLeafly flower for King Louis XIII
King Louis XIII
More relaxingLeafly flower for Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
More relaxingLeafly flower for LA Confidential
LA Confidential
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Paris OG
Paris OG
More linaloolLeafly flower for Kimbo Kush
Kimbo Kush
More humulene
search by similar

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Banana OG
First strain child
Banana Mango
child
Second strain child
Bubba Fresh
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Banana OGUser uploaded image of Banana OGUser uploaded image of Banana OGUser uploaded image of Banana OGUser uploaded image of Banana OGUser uploaded image of Banana OGUser uploaded image of Banana OG
more
photos

Good reads

Show all
The 2015 NorCal Cannabis Cup Winners
The 2015 NorCal Cannabis Cup Winners
Best cannabis strains of summer 2019
Best cannabis strains of summer 2019
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: Steve Buscemi, Personified Ice Cream, and Bye Bye, Alderaan
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: Steve Buscemi, Personified Ice Cream, and Bye Bye, Alderaan