Indica

Pre-98 Bubba Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 23 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 518 reviews

Pre-98 Bubba Kush
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Born in the days of grunge, The Spice Girls, and Y2K, Pre-98 Bubba Kush is a blast from the past. This strain provides consumers with a consistent heavy body sensation, making it a favorite for more than a decade. Pre-98 Bubba Kush is great for those looking for pain relief without feeling overwhelmed or incapacitated. Flowering at around 10 weeks, P-98 features a pungent, musky scent and coffee-like taste. This oldie but goodie might be just the thing when you’re looking to relax and unwind at the end of a long day.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2809 reported effects from 366 people
Relaxed 69%
Happy 51%
Sleepy 46%
Euphoric 42%
Hungry 28%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 3%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

518

Avatar for littlesprout
Member since 2016
Okay so I've gotta give some background to my review: I've been smoking pretty regularly for four years, and I've tried many different medical strains for my anxiety/body pains. But lately I've been having some new issues with MJ that I've never had before... so this strain was a pleasant surprise. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for mklodt
Member since 2014
The pre-1998 strain of Bubba Kush has always been on my personal top 5 list of favorite hybrids. Many of us that grew up in Southern California and during the 'Generation-Y' era feel a deep, personal connection to this strain as we smoked it in many of our early experiences with marijuana. These g...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for SirBronn
Member since 2014
One of the first things to consider about pre 98 is the bud structure itself. This is the type of bud you used to get back in the day, and before you smoked it you were thinking the dealer stiffed you with these small popcorn buds. Some things never change. I keep reading reviews with the same comp...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for 42st
Member since 2013
Throw away the sleeping pills Throw away the muscle relaxants. Smoke Pre-98 Bubba Kush Peace be with you brothers and sisters.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Avatar for Outdoor420
Member since 2010
unreal to actually taste and FEEL the difference. I am not sure what happened in '98 but I am glad that someone kept the original recipe ! Good Stuff !!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Lineage

Strain
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
First strain child
CloudCap
child
Second strain child
Wonder Kid
child

Photos

