It’s a strain that’s exploding in popularity, and you’re going to enjoy finding out why! Berry RNTZ is a cool hybrid strain noted for its sweet, sugary, mildly fruity flavor and associated with sustained feelings of energy and euphoria. For a while, Berry RNTZ was a secret handshake among connoisseurs, but the word is now out, as indicated by its exploding popularity and acclaim. With Berry RNTZ sweetening up your product portfolio, you can give your most discerning customers the candy kick they’ve been craving.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This terpene blend is part of our Premium Strains series. With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium strain flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
Blue Runtz is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain with an unknown breeder made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and White Runtz, Blue Runtz is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blue Runtz effects make them feel relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Blue Runtz features an aroma and flavor profile of blueberry, pear, and vanilla. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Side effects
Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
15% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxious
5% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
