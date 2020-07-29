Ace Valley
CBD 510 Vape Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 14%
About this product
The Ace Valley CBD 510 cartridge is a 2:1 CBD:THC formulation based on the popular AC/DC strain, which is known for its calming effects and earthy flavour and aroma. Best used with our rechargeable 510 logo light battery.
Taste profile: Earthy, piney, and lemongrass flavour and aroma
Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllen
ACDC effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
606 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
