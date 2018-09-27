ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cannatonic
Slide 1 of 3
  • Leafly flower of Cannatonic
  • Close up cannabis flower of Cannatonic

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.2 817 reviews

Cannatonic

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 86 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 817 reviews

Cannatonic nugget
Cannatonic
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content.  A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content.  As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms.  Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.

 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

627 people reported 4743 effects
Relaxed 70%
Happy 43%
Uplifted 37%
Focused 32%
Euphoric 23%
Pain 46%
Stress 43%
Anxiety 40%
Depression 27%
Inflammation 25%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 8%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

817

Show all

Avatar for Krshna
Member since 2012
Cannatonic is a very unique strain, from my experience. I usually smoke THC dominant bud, whether it be a heavy Indica or a daytime Sativa. This is true medicinal marijuana, though. Cannatonic has very little psychoactive effect. For some, that is a negative, but for some it is a major and strain de...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Narpet
Member since 2014
I've been using Cannatonic for over 2 years now. It's the perfect medicine for me. I initially used it for relief of my migraines. It does a great job with that. A couple of hits from my vaporizer, and the migraine is stopped. I used to have a minimum of 1 migraine a week... now I have had about 3 m...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for HappilyPainFree
Member since 2015
Strain is so good for pain relief during the day when I have a a lot of number crunching to do (programming C++). It is the equivalent to having my thoughts put on a pair of glasses and the mind shifts focus. At the same time you are not all "Psychoactived" up. I hope more 1:1 strains will appear....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for CBD_Lady
Member since 2015
This is my go-to for anxiety and PTSD. I can maintain my energy levels, while grounding myself. Makes me feel more connected to the world, instead of my usual routine of mentally floating around. Best of all, I become more functional and focused.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for theshape31
Member since 2014
Strain Details: THC = .7% CBD = 16.7% I have major issues with hypertension, anxiety, depression, degenerative joints/cartilage (and the inflammation and pain that goes along with it). Cannatonic is the only available medication that is high CBD and low THC within my state. It's the CBD that acti...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Cannatonic nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cannatonic nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
G13 Haze
parent
Second strain parent
MK Ultra
parent
Strain
Cannatonic
First strain child
Midnight Express
child
Second strain child
Quin-N-Tonic
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Cannatonic

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cannatonic nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Tips for growing Cannatonic cannabis
Tips for growing Cannatonic cannabis
Which Terpenes Are Found in High-CBD Cannabis Strains?
Which Terpenes Are Found in High-CBD Cannabis Strains?
Which Cannabis Terpenes Reduce Anxiety &amp; Where Can You Find Them?
Which Cannabis Terpenes Reduce Anxiety &amp; Where Can You Find Them?
6 International Cannabis Strains Worth Seeking Abroad
6 International Cannabis Strains Worth Seeking Abroad

Most popular in