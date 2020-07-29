About this product

The Ace Valley vape pen illuminates at different levels as you hit it. Simple control, delightful interaction. Our CBD Vape Pen, based on the highly popular AC/DC strain, is a balanced, CBD-forward all-in-one vape with a 2:1 ratio of CBD to THC. We obsess over quality, offering a distillate of the highest purity (85% cannabinoids) and safety (our oils are 100% solvent free, and use no carrier oil, additives or other thickening agents). The Ace Valley CBD vape pen delivers earthy, piney, and lemongrass flavours and aromas.