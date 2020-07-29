Ace Valley
AC/DC - CBD Vape Pen
HybridTHC 1%CBD 14%
The Ace Valley vape pen illuminates at different levels as you hit it. Simple control, delightful interaction. Our CBD Vape Pen, based on the highly popular AC/DC strain, is a balanced, CBD-forward all-in-one vape with a 2:1 ratio of CBD to THC. We obsess over quality, offering a distillate of the highest purity (85% cannabinoids) and safety (our oils are 100% solvent free, and use no carrier oil, additives or other thickening agents). The Ace Valley CBD vape pen delivers earthy, piney, and lemongrass flavours and aromas.
ACDC effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
