About this product
Sativa Drink
2.5mg THC | 5mg CBD
A zesty, uplifting beverage that’s perfect for day time. A burst of citrus with a hint of ginseng, which is known to promote focus and energy. Comes in a sleek 222ml can and contains 2.5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. Best served chilled to enjoy its full taste.
2.5mg THC | 5mg CBD
A zesty, uplifting beverage that’s perfect for day time. A burst of citrus with a hint of ginseng, which is known to promote focus and energy. Comes in a sleek 222ml can and contains 2.5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. Best served chilled to enjoy its full taste.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ace Valley
Ace Valley is a cannabis brand from the team behind Ace Hill, a beverage brand based in Toronto. We designed Ace Valley for lighter moments - experiences with friends, music, food and culture.
We're passionate about developing the best products for our customers. We obsess over details and work with expert licensed producers in Canada to create premium and approachable cannabis products designed to illuminate every moment.
We offer a highly curated portfolio of pre-rolls, all-in-one vapes, real-fruit gummies and flower. Ace Valley products are available in CBD, Sativa, Indica and Hybrid strains to provide consumers with consistent experiences.
We're passionate about developing the best products for our customers. We obsess over details and work with expert licensed producers in Canada to create premium and approachable cannabis products designed to illuminate every moment.
We offer a highly curated portfolio of pre-rolls, all-in-one vapes, real-fruit gummies and flower. Ace Valley products are available in CBD, Sativa, Indica and Hybrid strains to provide consumers with consistent experiences.