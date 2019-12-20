About this product

The Ace Valley vape pen illuminates at different levels as you hit it. Simple control, delightful interaction. Our Indica Vape Pen, based on the highly popular GG strain, is a THC-forward all-in-one vape. We obsess over quality, offering a distillate of the highest purity (85% cannabinoids) and safety (our oils are 100% solvent free, and use no carrier oil, additives or other thickening agents). The Ace Valley Indica vape pen delivers earthy, piney, and herbal flavours and aromas.