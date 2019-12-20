Ace Valley
GG4 - Indica Vape Pen
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
The Ace Valley vape pen illuminates at different levels as you hit it. Simple control, delightful interaction. Our Indica Vape Pen, based on the highly popular GG strain, is a THC-forward all-in-one vape. We obsess over quality, offering a distillate of the highest purity (85% cannabinoids) and safety (our oils are 100% solvent free, and use no carrier oil, additives or other thickening agents). The Ace Valley Indica vape pen delivers earthy, piney, and herbal flavours and aromas.
GG4 effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
3,211 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!