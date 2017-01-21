Ace Valley
The Ace Valley vape pen illuminates at different levels as you hit it. Simple control, delightful interaction. Our Sativa Vape Pen, based on the highly popular Gelato strain, is a THC-forward all-in-one vape. We obsess over quality, offering a distillate of the highest purity (85% cannabinoids) and safety (our oils are 100% solvent free, and use no carrier oil, additives or other thickening agents). The Ace Valley Sativa vape pen delivers sweet, pungent, and berry-like flavours and aromas.
Gelato effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
