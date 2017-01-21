About this product

The Ace Valley vape pen illuminates at different levels as you hit it. Simple control, delightful interaction. Our Sativa Vape Pen, based on the highly popular Gelato strain, is a THC-forward all-in-one vape. We obsess over quality, offering a distillate of the highest purity (85% cannabinoids) and safety (our oils are 100% solvent free, and use no carrier oil, additives or other thickening agents). The Ace Valley Sativa vape pen delivers sweet, pungent, and berry-like flavours and aromas.