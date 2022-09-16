Airis Switch is a portable vaporizer that works with dry herb, wax, and oil.

-Three Temperature Options

-Can be used with Wax, Oil, & Dry Herb

-3 extra bullets to use with different materials

-2200mAh Battery

-Heats Up Rapidly

-Food-Grade Ceramic Chamber

-Vibrates When Ready for Use

-Isolate air path

*Available in Black and Silver color*