About this product
Airis Switch is a portable vaporizer that works with dry herb, wax, and oil.
-Three Temperature Options
-Can be used with Wax, Oil, & Dry Herb
-3 extra bullets to use with different materials
-2200mAh Battery
-Heats Up Rapidly
-Food-Grade Ceramic Chamber
-Vibrates When Ready for Use
-Isolate air path
*Available in Black and Silver color*
