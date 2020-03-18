About this product
The AirVape X is equipped with state-of-the-art super-fast heating technology and its quality is backed up by lifetime warranty.
The X Shell is a one-of-a-kind accessory that makes the X smell-proof and water-resistant, and it only adds to its discreteness, without taking away the thinness of the best pocket-fit device.
The AirVape X uses a combination of conduction and convection technology to achieve the best heating in just 20 seconds to optimal level. The X is the ultimate personal loose-leaf vaporizer featuring outstanding performance and the highest level of discreteness.
The perfectly sized, oval-shaped ceramic chamber, plus the compartment underneath that accumulates hot air, serve for extra smooth, original vapor and even heating.
This miraculous device features a long functionality list: it vibrates when it is ready; elegant, 1.3-inch display to show battery level and for exact temperature and automatic shutoff timer adjustment.
AirVape X is the most portable option to vaporize substance with its perfectly designed pocket fit and the vibrating function discretely warns you when X reached the temperature and when automatic shutoff timer goes off.
Specifications:
- Used for Loose-leaf and Oil Concentrates
- Weighs Only 3.2 oz
- 0.48" Flat
- Vibration when ready
- 1300 mAh Rechargeable Battery
- Heat-up Time: 20 Seconds to Optimal Level
- 1.3 Inch Screen Displaying: Battery Level, Temperature, Automatic Shutoff Timer
- Two button easy temperature control ↑↓
- Micro USB Charging, Charge while use (if battery not depleted), 1 hr Charge Time
- Dual Filter, 3 AirFlow Chamber, Wooden Mouthpiece
- 200 F - 428 F Adjustable Temperature Scale from Fahrenheit to Celsius (93 C - 220 C)
- Oval Ceramic Heating Chamber
- EZ AirPath (Isolated)
- Sturdy, Metal Body
- Measurements: 4.1"L x 1.85"W x .48"H
- Materials: Steel, Li-Ion, Ceramic
Included:
- AirVape X
- X Shell
- Concentrates Pad Insert
- USB Charger Cable
- Cleaning, Loading Tools
- Replacement Filter Screens
- User Manual
- Limited Lifetime Warranty (easily registered here on AirVapeUSA.com)
