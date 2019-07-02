The AirVape X now comes with the X Shell, a smell proof water resistant protecting carry case for on-the-go! Feel free to express yourself by sketching on your X Shell with the oil-based white marker included in the kit!



AirVape X is one of the World's leading vape models, that is made from the highest grade materials, equipped with state-of-the-art super-fast heating technology and its quality is backed up by lifetime warranty.



Part of the proceeds of the Artist Edition sales are donated to ART420, a company whose mission is to challenge the stereotypes about cannabis users through fine art projects like Battle For Freedom Project (which provides healing through art for military veterans suffering with PTSD) and offer a counter message to prohibition.



The AirVape X uses a combination of conduction and convection technology to achieve the best heating. The X is the ultimate personal loose-leaf vaporizer featuring outstanding performance and the highest level of discreteness.



The perfectly sized, oval shaped ceramic chamber, plus the compartment underneath that accumulates hot air, serve for extra smooth, original vapor and even heating.



This miraculous device features a long functionality list: it vibrates when it is ready; elegant, 1.3 inch display to show battery level and for exact temperature and automatic shutoff timer adjustment.



AirVape X is the most portable option to vaporize substance with its perfectly designed pocket fit and the vibrating function discretely warns you when X reached the temperature and when automatic shutoff timer goes off.



Specifications:

- Used for Loose-leaf and Oil Concentrates

- Weighs Only 3.2 oz

- 0.48" Flat

- Vibration when ready

- 1300 mAh Rechargeable Battery

- Heat-up Time: 20 Seconds to Optimal Level

- 1.3 Inch Screen Displaying: Battery Level, Temperature, Automatic Shutoff Timer

- Two button easy temperature control ↑↓

- Micro USB Charging, Charge while use (if battery not depleted), 1 hr Charge Time

- Dual Filter, 3 AirFlow Chamber, Wooden Mouthpiece

- 200 F - 428 F Adjustable Temperature Scale from Fahrenheit to Celsius (93 C - 220 C)

- Oval Ceramic Heating Chamber

- EZ AirPath (Isolated)

- Sturdy, Metal Body

- Measurements: 4.1"L x 1.85"W x .48"H

- Materials: Steel, Li-Ion, Ceramic



Included:

- AirVape X

- Wooden Mouthpiece

- Replacement Ceramic Mouthpiece

- White Marker

- X Shell

- Concentrates Pad Insert

- USB Charger Cable

- Cleaning, Loading Tools

- Replacement Filter Screens

- User Manual

- Limited Lifetime Warranty (easily registered here on AirVapeUSA.com)