Specifications:
- 300 mAh chargeable battery
- 510 thread
- 3 changeable voltage settings
- Easy to Use Settings
- Sturdy Metal Body
- Materials: Stainless Steel
How To Use:
- Turn the unit on/off by clicking the button located at the top of the vaporizer (opposite end of the mouthpiece) 5 times.
- Change the voltage with 3 clicks of the same button. The Red light indicates the highest voltage (4.0v), blue indicates medium voltage (3.2v) and the white indicates the lowest voltage (2.4v).
- Only The AirVape OM comes with dual quartz coil atomizer that you may use to vaporize concentrates.
- Press and hold the same button located at the opposite end of the mouthpiece to active the device and inhale.
What's included in the kit:
- AirVape OM Mini Battery
- One Cap for universal 1 gr cartridges
- Charger
- User Manual
