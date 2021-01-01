About this product

Aphria’s THC Walker strain is now available in a portable 510 cartridge with a lemon aroma. Convenient and discreet, this new format allows for rapid onset and an alternative inhalation method. The Walker cartridge is dependent on a 510-battery vape device and yields approximately 200 inhalations per cartridge. Potency amount will vary depending on device, temperature, voltage, and inhalation strength. This cartridge is best suited with Aphria Med’s 510 battery for optimal performance.



Place cartridge upright as this prevents the extract from separating and clogging the chamber.