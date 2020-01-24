About this product
New Quiet Fan
New 'Midnight Chrome' Finish
Cooler, more compact design
Now with THREE Year Waranty
New clear view LCD Screen
Now with 'fast heat' ceramic heating
Precise temperature control, now with triple heat sensors
Redesigned with Solid State Circuitry
The Extreme Q temperatures can be displayed in Celsius or Fahrenheit. Precise digital temperature controls are adjustable in 1-degree Celsius increments with a full temperature range of 50° C - 260° C (122° F - 500° F). Temperatures can be changed easily at any time with the buttons on the unit and the Remote Control.
The Extreme Q temperatures can be displayed in Celsius or Fahrenheit. Precise digital temperature controls are adjustable in 1-degree Celsius increments with a full temperature range of 50° C - 260° C (122° F - 500° F). Temperatures can be changed easily at any time with the buttons on the unit and the Remote Control.
About this brand
Arizer
Arizer is a true pioneer in the vaporizer industry. Through extensive research and exceptional design, for over a decade Arizer has continually raised the bar and set new standards in quality and performance. Arizer is world renowned for offering high-quality products at reasonable prices backed by the best customer service in the business.