New Quiet Fan

New 'Midnight Chrome' Finish

Cooler, more compact design

Now with THREE Year Waranty

New clear view LCD Screen

Now with 'fast heat' ceramic heating

Precise temperature control, now with triple heat sensors

Redesigned with Solid State Circuitry



The Extreme Q temperatures can be displayed in Celsius or Fahrenheit. Precise digital temperature controls are adjustable in 1-degree Celsius increments with a full temperature range of 50° C - 260° C (122° F - 500° F). Temperatures can be changed easily at any time with the buttons on the unit and the Remote Control.