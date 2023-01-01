The XQ2 dry herb vaporizer is an unparalleled multi-purpose convection heater offering an all-in-one Aromatherapy system, Collection Bag/Balloon system, and On-Demand Direct Draw + Assisted Draw Whip system. Experience why Arizer is Better by Design.



A User friendly OS with a large color screen and easy to use buttons for direct access to setting adjustments, including precise temperature control adjustable in 1 degree increments, Refined multi-color Base & Heater LEDs, Screen Brightness, Audio, Temperature Alert, Auto-Off Timer & Temperature settings in Celcius or Farenheit. The programmable remote control makes direct control even easier.

