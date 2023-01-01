The XQ2 dry herb vaporizer is an unparalleled multi-purpose convection heater offering an all-in-one Aromatherapy system, Collection Bag/Balloon system, and On-Demand Direct Draw + Assisted Draw Whip system. Experience why Arizer is Better by Design.
A User friendly OS with a large color screen and easy to use buttons for direct access to setting adjustments, including precise temperature control adjustable in 1 degree increments, Refined multi-color Base & Heater LEDs, Screen Brightness, Audio, Temperature Alert, Auto-Off Timer & Temperature settings in Celcius or Farenheit. The programmable remote control makes direct control even easier.
Cultivated in Canada and enjoyed globally, Arizer’s line of multi-purpose dry herb vaporizers help energize, invigorate, replenish, and relax. Combining quality, simplicity, and ease of use to yield an unforgettably gratifying performance, our pioneering designs have continued to set the bar and raise industry standards for over 18 years.