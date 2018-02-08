About this product

Located in Val-Des-Monts, Quebec, ARK Cannabis has over 35 years of cultivation expertise on their growing team led by Ray Jackson. Their diverse background allows ARK to be versatile, always improving their process and environment to allow for the best possible product—they do what they can to get the most out of the cannabis plant. ARK stays in tune with the latest technological advancements to create efficiencies in their family-run business so they can focus on what really matters - cannabis. ARK Blue Iguana is a hybrid strain grown indoors in soil using the SCRoG (Screen of Green) technique. The plant is hang dried and cold, dry cured for 21 days, then hand trimmed and dry trimmed to result in a premium product. Blue Iguana has dark green buds covered in a beautiful layer of resin and crystals. The large buds resemble the shape of a well-fed iguana! ARK Blue Iguana smells of pine and citrus on a sweet backdrop of iced tea. It has a 23-29% THC range, and a terpene profile led by limonene, pinene, and ocimene.