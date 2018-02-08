Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
As someone who's prone to anxiety, this strain really brought it out for me. That said, this is very energizing, so for users who don't have anxiety issues it might work very well as a daytime smoke!
Definitely got some major dry mouth so be sure to have water on hand.
Great hybrid, heavy indica phenos can be found in this strain also. Type of herb you can smoke a little in the day for relief and then double up at night for a couch lock, knock you out high. Stinky, Tasty herb.