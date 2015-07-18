ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Double Dutch is a classic hybrid strain bred by Magus Genetics who crossed a pre-2000 Chronic female with a Warlock father. This 60/40 indica-dominant split has a strong Dutch heritage with emphasized indica traits. In its vegetative cycle, Double Dutch erupts into a bushy plant with thick leaves and strong stems, while its flowering stage gives rise to sativa-like popcorn buds after 8 to 9 weeks. With an aroma that brings to mind fresh fruit and fields of wildflowers, Double Dutch is cherished for its powerfully relaxing effects that flood both body and mind without causing too much drowsiness.

Avatar for FloralExp
Member since 2016
in perfect grow conditions the 60/40 split can be achieved however in the strain i was given (@uptownGrowlabs) there was a more of a 50/50 sativa dominate strain (HIGHLY appreciated) . this smoke was super hairy with hints of purple in the leaves , great smoke will be back for more
feelings
CreativeTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for MyStoneyBaby420
Member since 2015
Don't care for the smell unless I bruise the terpines. Don't mistake it for the lovely Dutch Treat! This strain has pretty looking buds, smaller nugs. Open one up & you'll enjoy seeing the trichombs!! The high is pretty potent. I prefer indica, yet I can enjoy this hybrid. Good for hunger, giggles, ...
feelings
GigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ganjathebarbarian
Member since 2015
Great for insomnia!
feelings
HungrySleepyTalkative
Avatar for cityslang
Member since 2014
Not the usual cannabis smell. Flowery fruity bit sangria and slight dusty musky hint. Good long lasting indica hit good for sleep and pain. Super dense nugs in fact the densest I've seen.
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Tetera
Member since 2016
Muy buena raza, con pequeñas cantidades alcanzas grandes resultados. Causa mucha hambre
feelings
CreativeHungryRelaxedTalkative
Lineage

First strain parent
Warlock
parent
Second strain parent
Chronic
parent
Strain
Double Dutch
Strain child
Blue Iguana
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Double DutchUser uploaded image of Double DutchUser uploaded image of Double DutchUser uploaded image of Double DutchUser uploaded image of Double DutchUser uploaded image of Double Dutch
