MICROLIFE THC Ruby Chocolate is expertly crafted with ruby cocoa beans and offers a unique fresh fruity taste without any flavour additives. Along with an uncompromising taste, all MICROLIFE Chocolates are created with ease of use and micro-dosing in mind, control your experience with four individual balanced 2.5mg THC pieces.
ASPIRE is a high-flying cannabis producer passionate about providing quality and satisfying customers. We are obsessed with creating products that infuse cannabis and fun into all of life’s experiences.