Peach Crescendo F-1 effects
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
22% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
13% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
