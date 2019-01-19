ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Peach Crescendo F-1
  4. Reviews

Peach Crescendo F-1 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Peach Crescendo F-1.

Reviews

6

Avatar for NervyOhio
Member since 2019
Not as "peachy" as I thought. Good sativa.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Inygma
Member since 2019
Citrus was almost lime. Some powerful earthy flavor. Definitely not something beginners need to test their I can smoke all you got wings on, packs a nice wallop to pain, depression.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for jeshallock
Member since 2019
Mellow &amp; Relaxed
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for Wurlitzer420
Member since 2015
18 28-29% THC with the strain I have. Night time for sure Good for after eating stomach relief as it has a citrus and lighter peach taste
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Uplifted
write a review
Avatar for 4everfour20
Member since 2017
I had a friend who grew this from seed and it was pretty good. Not great, but good.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Hungry
Avatar for Catdank
Member since 2016
Peach Rings - Indica Hybrid (sorry couldn't find peach rings in strains so decided to post here) smells like a freshly open bag of gummy peach rings. flavor profile is nice. light citrus notes. mellow high. overall a great strain to smoke while you're jamming on some red dead redemption...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungryRelaxedTingly