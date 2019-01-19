Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Peach Rings - Indica Hybrid
(sorry couldn't find peach rings in strains so decided to post here)
smells like a freshly open bag of gummy peach rings. flavor profile is nice. light citrus notes. mellow high. overall a great strain to smoke while you're jamming on some red dead redemption...