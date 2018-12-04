ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mandarin Cookies
  • Leafly flower of Mandarin Cookies

Hybrid

Mandarin Cookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners.

Mandarin Cookies
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Sweet citrus and diesel flavors come together in this strain, a breeding project from Ethos in Colorado. Crossing Forum Cut Cookies with Mandarin Sunset, Mandarin Cookies’ tasty terpene profile has won multiple concentrate awards. The high is sedate and calming, making this strain a great choice for an after-dinner dessert with friends that doesn’t glue you to the couch.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

209 reported effects from 48 people

    Reviews

    69

    Show all

    Avatar for GravyDave91
    Member since 2018
    A lovely Hybrid that perfectly blends what I like about both Indicas and Sativas. A giggly, energetic high that doesn't knock me on my ass, and will still allow me to be productive, however, potent enough that when I feel like getting stoned, I am never underwhelmed. It looks spectacular, frosty an...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryUplifted
    Avatar for ExoticDreamz
    Member since 2019
    I recently purchased this strain from VidaCann in Florida, and the effects are absolutely amazing thus far. I suffer from pretty severe anxiety and depression and to be completely honest, this is significantly helping both of those. Would highly recommend to try this strain, so far I have been reall...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
    Avatar for sayword3
    Member since 2017
    Picked up some mandarin cookies by magic time aka from the soil in Tacoma, WA at urban bud. Looks: 3/5. Loose stemy dull green nugs. Smell: 5/5. Straight up mandarin oranges with a hint of oak and skunk. Taste 5/5. Juicy oranges. Effects 5/5. Big euphoria, moderate relaxation, creativity altered, ap...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
    Avatar for anonclaude
    Member since 2019
    This is what I call Schrödinger's Weed. No matter how much you smoke you never feel the bad effects of being high. This makes for a very grounded and very "aware" strain. Good for beginners, and nice for just genuine sunny days without a thought in the world. Crossfading it has resulted in one becom...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for Kdog3571
    Member since 2013
    One of my favorite strains that I’ve ever used. I have been growing it for a couple of years now. The phenotype I kept and grow is very indica dominant. It’s amazing for pain and anxiety. Also a good sleep strain. Yields huge. Amazing quality. Turns a deep purple, almost black when it’s flushed. It...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    RelaxedSleepy
    more
    reviews
    write a review

    Similar strains

    Leafly flower for Star Killer
    Star Killer
    More limonene    Leafly flower for Amnesia Haze
    Amnesia Haze
    More popular    Leafly flower for Blueberry Muffin
    Blueberry Muffin
    More popular    Leafly flower for Jet Fuel
    Jet Fuel
    More popular    Leafly flower for Diablo
    Diablo
    More caryophyllene    Leafly flower for Ghost OG
    Ghost OG
    More popular    Leafly flower for Larry OG
    Larry OG
    More popular    Leafly flower for Critical Kush
    Critical Kush
    More humulene
    search by similar

    Lineage

    Strain
    Mandarin Cookies
    First strain child
    Peach Crescendo F-1
    child
    Second strain child
    Ethos Apex
    child