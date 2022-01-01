Say hello to Canada’s first CBD gum new from Atlas Thrive! Made with CBD distillate and a vanilla-mint flavoured base, this bi-layered chewing gum sandwiches mint and vanilla layers to create a refreshing experience. With 200 mg of CBD per package, each piece of gum in this 10-pack will contain 20 mg of CBD. This gum is fast-acting; effects can be felt within 5-10 minutes of consumption. The CBD will be absorbed through the mouth into the bloodstream, for a rapid onset. Any ingested CBD via swallowing will metabolize through the digestive tract and may create longer lasting effects.