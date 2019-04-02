The Moonlight vaporizer is Atman new design portable vaporizer, in fashionable box style. True vaporizer for wax only . The device is equipped with advanced wattage controls from 8W to 20W in 4 levels for wax. Powered by 2800mah lithium battery, in conjunction with Titanium heating coil, Glass Tank,it offers perfectly performance of pure and flavorful vapor throughout all the day.



With only one power button to create a simply operation, convenient experience ,and elegant appearance.



Atman Moonlight Customization:



Atman Moonlight, premium wax vaporizer in box style for wax, perfectly performance. It will be the first vaporizer coming with personal customization service on the device.



We offer plenty designs for laser options. Of course yes , you can offer your own design for the customization as well,When but the maximum size is 35x45mm. Welcome you to do your own personal Moonlight vaporizer. Both sides of Atman Moonlight are available for you .



This kit includes:



1 x ATMAN Moonlight Wax Vaporizer

1 x USB CHARGER

1 x Cleaning Brush

1 x Stainless Steel Spoon

1 x USER MANUAL

1 x GIFTBOX