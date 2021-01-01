Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Aurora Drift

Aurora Drift

Chocolate Caramel Half Spheres 10mg 5-pack

About this product

Treat yourself with these hand poured and hand painted chocolate caramel half spheres. Rich chocolates with a caramel centre infused with THC for an elevated experience. Enjoy at your leisure with a more convenient experience than combustibles. Each shareable pack contains 10 mg of THC with 5 consistent and evenly dosed chocolates made with ethically sourced ingredients.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!