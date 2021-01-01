Aurora Drift
Chocolate Caramel Half Spheres 10mg 5-pack
About this product
Treat yourself with these hand poured and hand painted chocolate caramel half spheres. Rich chocolates with a caramel centre infused with THC for an elevated experience. Enjoy at your leisure with a more convenient experience than combustibles. Each shareable pack contains 10 mg of THC with 5 consistent and evenly dosed chocolates made with ethically sourced ingredients.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!