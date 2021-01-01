About this product

Drift Turbo Canna Cane Mints are sweet and minty edible treats available this holiday season for a limited time. Every package of Canna Cane Mints includes two mints in traditional seasonal colours: one green lozenge and one red lozenge, each infused with 5 mg of THC.

Every delicious holiday mint lozenge is infused with an evenly distributed amount of THC for a consistent experience. Enjoy your edible experience with very minimal, if any, cannabis taste or smell, thanks to our high quality C02 extract.