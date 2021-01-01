About this product
Drift Turbo Canna Cane Mints are sweet and minty edible treats available this holiday season for a limited time. Every package of Canna Cane Mints includes two mints in traditional seasonal colours: one green lozenge and one red lozenge, each infused with 5 mg of THC.
Every delicious holiday mint lozenge is infused with an evenly distributed amount of THC for a consistent experience. Enjoy your edible experience with very minimal, if any, cannabis taste or smell, thanks to our high quality C02 extract.
About this brand
Aurora Drift
Find a moment to change course and shift your perspective with Aurora Drift. With a wide range of formats, from high-quality edibles, vapes to strains, there’s a memorable experience waiting for you – no matter the path you choose to drift.