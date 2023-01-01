• 360° all-around immersive lighting effects to match your mood • Easy-swap disposable ceramic nail design • 3 preset temp settings + customizable Pro Mode accessible via the AUXO Connect App • Type-C and wireless charging enabled
What's in the box: • Travel Case • Cenote Base • Glass Recycler • 5 Ceramic Nails • Tweezers • Type-C to Type-C Charging Cable • 20W Charging Adapter • Nozzle • 5 Cotton Swabs • Carb Cap • 2 Silicone Rod Seals • Loading Tool
At AUXO, our mission is to create and pioneer consistent, convenient, and user-friendly vaporization technology for all to enjoy. We are determined to continue evolving the global vaporization space by making leaps and bounds in technological exploration, all while ensuring people get more than they pay for. We aspire to create industry-disrupting, user-centric concentrate and dry herb vaporization platforms that deliver the ultimate vaporizing experience.