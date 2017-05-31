About this product
About this strain
Fruit Punch is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk, Haze, and Northern Lights. Named for its swift hit of sweet, fruity, and tropical flavors, this sativa has something to offer in both taste and effect. Fruit Punch charges the mind with creative and social energy, so keep this strain in your stash jar for active days spent with friends or personal hobbies.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item